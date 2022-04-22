BrightDrop EV sets Guinness World Record: 260 miles on a single charge

Guinness World Records has certified a 260-mile drive from New York City to Washington, D.C., as the world’s longest electric van drive on a single charge. The announcement was made on Earth Day.

The trip was completed using a BrightDrop Zevo 600 electric van hauling a FedEx (NYSE: FDX) delivery. Driver Stephen Marlin completed the trip, making stops at landmarks in Philadelphia and Baltimore on the way.

“Since the beginning, the Zevo 600 has been a record-setting vehicle. Now we’re seeing firsthand what BrightDrop can do by pairing our zero-operating-emissions technology with FedEx, a leader in the transportation and delivery industry,” said Travis Katz, BrightDrop president and CEO. “Having a long battery range with reliable power is critical to electrifying delivery fleets everywhere. This special delivery highlights our products’ advanced capabilities and our mission to decarbonize deliveries.”

BrightDrop is a General Motors (NYSE: GM) subsidiary.

FedEx took delivery of the first BrightDrop electric vans, then called the EV600, in December. The Zevo 600 is powered by GM’s Ultium battery platform and is designed for deliveries with an estimated range of up to 250 miles on a full charge. It was purpose-built for the delivery of goods and services with more than 600 cubic feet of cargo area.

On this trip, it exceeded that estimate by 10 miles.

“FedEx is proud to be a part of this record-setting moment as we work toward our goal of achieving carbon-neutral operations by 2040. Electrifying our entire parcel pickup and delivery fleet is a crucial component of that goal and we’re thrilled BrightDrop is bringing real solutions to the market that can help us get there,” said Mitch Jackson, chief sustainability officer of FedEx. “I’ve long said sustainability is a team sport. Today’s milestone is a perfect example of how businesses can lead the charge in ushering in a more sustainable future for customers, our communities and our planet through collaboration.”

Watch: Building the EVs of the future

Marlin carried a shipment of Full Circle sustainable cleaning products from its headquarters in New York City to a MOM’s Organic Market location in Washington, D.C., a Mid-Atlantic chain of family-owned and operated organic grocery stores. Full Circle is a brand of sustainable home care products, and a small business customer of FedEx.

“We started Full Circle Brands to reinvent cleaning and make home care products that are better for the world,” said Tal Chitayat, co-founder and CEO of Full Circle Brands. “We are thrilled to further that mission with our friends at FedEx as part of this world-changing milestone in sustainable deliveries with BrightDrop.”

FedEx’s zero-emissions ambition

FedEx is planning for a zero-emissions future with 50% of FedEx and FedEx Express vehicle purchases to be electric by 2025 and 100% electric by 2030. To date, the company has ordered approximately 20,000 BrightDrop vans.

“Congratulations to Stephen Marlin, BrightDrop and FedEx on achieving the Guinness World Records title for the greatest distance traveled by an electric van on a single charge,” said Andy Glass, adjudicator of Guinness World Records. “This accomplishment is a perfect example of the extraordinary efforts taken to make a difference for the environment and a fitting way to commemorate Earth Day 2022.”

In January, BrightDrop secured orders for its vans from several big retailers, including Walmart, which will take delivery of 5,000 model-year 2023 and 2024 vehicles. Merchants Fleet has also announced a vehicle reservation of up to 18,500 BrightDrop vans and Verizon has committed to an unspecified number of the Zevo 400.

The Zevo 400 is designed to handle smaller, more frequent jobs, such as grocery delivery or service jobs. It features 400 cubic feet of storage and a 150-inch wheelbase. At just under 20 feet in length, the vehicle fits in a standard parking spot. It has a range of up to 250 miles and includes many of the same standard safety features as the larger EV600, including front and rear park assist, automatic emergency braking, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, front pedestrian braking, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, IntelliBeam automatic high beams, and HD rear-vision camera.

