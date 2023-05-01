Watch Now


FedEx Freight to close 29 service centers

Move seen as effieincy drive

Mark Solomon
FedEx Freight to close 29 locations, furlough another round of drivers (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

FedEx Freight, the less-than-truckload unit of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), will close 29 service locations in the U.S. as part of an ongoing efficiency drive.

The closures will occur by Aug. 13, the unit said Monday. The affected operations will be consolidated into other locations. The company is working with employees to find positions elsewhere in the system. It is unclear how many workers will be affected.

Separately, FedEx Freight will furlough an undetermined number of drivers for 90 days starting May 28 to adjust capacity with slowing demand. Eligible employees will be offered permanent transfer opportunities to other markets that have hiring needs, the unit said. FedEx Freight will maintain health benefits for the furloughed employees, the unit said.

This is a temporary workforce adjustment, and all furloughed employees will be recalled on or before Aug. 25, the company said.

There have been multiple driver furloughs at the unit since business began to slow months ago. The last was announced at the beginning of February. 


Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.