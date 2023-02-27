FedEx launches 50-day humanitarian initiative to mark 50th anniversary of flight

FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) said Monday it has launched a 50-day humanitarian initiative that will culminate on April 17, the 50th anniversary of the company’s first day of flight and ground operations.

The program, which FedEx coined 50 Days of Caring, calls on company employees to give back to their communities through service projects across the globe. The company said it will hold events and share stories that honor employees and customers.

Separately, FedEx said it had surpassed its FedEx Cares 50 by 50 goal to help 50 million people in one form or another by the time the company reached its 50th birthday. To recognize the achievement, FedEx said it has gifted $50,000 to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit food organization founded by celebrity chef José Andrés.

FedEx Cares was launched in 2019.

FedEx was founded in 1971 by Frederick W. Smith. However, it took about two years for the company to marshal enough aircraft and crew networks to begin operating even on a limited scale. Not until 1977 when President Jimmy Carter deregulated the U.S. air cargo industry by freeing up rates and routes for free market use was FedEx able to fulfill Smith’s mission of providing fast-cycle delivery services and to begin growing into the company that people are most familiar with.

Smith today serves as FedEx’s executive chairman after spending an unparalleled 50 years as its CEO. Smith turned over the CEO reins to Raj Subramaniam in March 2022.





Monday’s announcement comes less than a month after FedEx announced it would reduce at least 10% of approximately 4,000 global officer and director positions as part of a plan to reduce available positions by 12,000 employees worldwide. The announcement marked what is believed to be the single-largest workforce reduction in the company’s history.