FedEx Office ends SameDay City delivery service

FedEx Office, a unit of FedEx Corp., said Friday it is retiring its SameDay City delivery service after a decade in operation.

A FedEx (NYSE: FDX) spokesman said that FedEx Office decided to “prioritize several other opportunities for growth” as the reason it closed the operation.

SameDay City served more than 30 U.S. cities. FedEx did not disclose any financial information on the service.

FedEx Express and FedEx Ground, FedEx’s main units, will continue to provide a range of same-day delivery services, the company said.