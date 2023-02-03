Watch Now


NewsParcel Freight News

FedEx Office ends SameDay City delivery service

Service had operated for 10 years in more than 30 cities

Mark Solomon
·
FedEx Office has decided to end its SameDay City delivery service. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

FedEx Office, a unit of FedEx Corp., said Friday it is retiring its SameDay City delivery service after a decade in operation.

A FedEx (NYSE: FDX) spokesman said that FedEx Office decided to “prioritize several other opportunities for growth” as the reason it closed the operation.

SameDay City served more than 30 U.S. cities. FedEx did not disclose any financial information on the service.

FedEx Express and FedEx Ground, FedEx’s main units, will continue to provide a range of same-day delivery services, the company said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.