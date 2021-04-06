  • ITVI.USA
Air CargoParcel

FedEx reinstates money-back guarantees on most air deliveries

Move follows similar step by UPS a day earlier

Mark Solomon Mark SolomonTuesday, April 6, 2021
0 123 1 minute read
FedEx follows UPS in restoring air delivery service guarantees)

FedEx Corp. (NYSE:FDX) said Tuesday it has reinstated money-back guarantees on much of its air express deliveries, a move that followed by one day a similar step by archrival UPS Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx will restore guarantees on all domestic air shipments delivered early morning, midmorning and midafternoon during the next business day. It will reinstate its delivery guarantee for international priority services for parcel and freight traffic, as long as the shipments originate in or are bound for the U.S. market.

FedEx, like UPS, suspended its money-back guarantees in March 2020, citing unprecedented market conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

UPS said Monday that it reinstated money-back guarantees on its next-day air delivery products and a slew of international air offerings. UPS also gave itself more latitude in its next-afternoon delivery schedule by extending to 11:59 p.m. its deadline for making those deliveries and still keeping its guarantee. Pre-pandemic, those deliveries were typically made around 3 p.m.

It is unclear if FedEx will take a similar action. Historically, both companies have moved in lockstep on a vast majority of service changes.

Mark Solomon

