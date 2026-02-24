FedEx sues for tariff refund as Trump threatens new ‘obnoxious’ levies

Global shipping giant FedEx has sued the U.S. government seeking a full refund of emergency tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump, days after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the duties illegal.

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) filed its complaint in the U.S. Court of International Trade, asking for reimbursement of all tariffs it paid under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), the statute the high court said the administration exceeded in using to justify sweeping “reciprocal” tariffs.

The lawsuit names U.S. Customs and Border Protection, its commissioner and the United States as defendants.

Washington-based law firm Crowell & Moring, which represents FedEx, is also handling similar tariff refund cases for major importers including Costco (Nasdaq: COST), Revlon and EssilorLuxottica, according to Reuters.