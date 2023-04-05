FedEx to combine all but LTL into 1 organization

In arguably one of the most important moves in its history, FedEx Corp. said Wednesday it will combine most of its operating units into one business known as Federal Express Corp.
The transition will bring FedEx’s air, ground parcel and other operating business under one umbrella, effective June 1, 2024. FedEx Freight, the company’s LTL operation, will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity within the new corporation.
FedEx Corp.’s CEO Raj Subramaniam will run the new enterprise, the company said.
Effective April 16, John Smith, current FedEx Ground CEO, will become president and CEO of all FedEx Express and FedEx Ground operations in the U.S. and Canada. Smith will also run surface operations across the FedEx Express, FedEx Freight and FedEx Ground units.
Richard Smith, head of FedEx Express and son of founder Frederick W. Smith, will serve as president and CEO of air and international of the Express unit.
Since its founding in the early 1970s, FedEx has operated in a siloed manner with each business unit operating on its own. That model faded in relevance as a new regime took over and the elder Smith stepped away from the CEO job in 2022 to become executive chairman.
3 Comments
Micah A Lavender
FedEx is realizing that Ground contractors are dealing with rising variable costs. Costs that have hurt Express over the last several quarters. All this move does is roll more of those rising cost on to the current Ground contractors under the guise of bringing them more volume. There needs to be more of an equal distribution between rising variable costs and the increased surcharge Raj is touting on his investor calls as a positive to the Ground business that isn’t being shared with the small business owners that make up the FedEx Ground network.
Stephen kirkland
so does that mean a pay raise concerning express and ground is paid differently
Eliseo Urzua
I am an owner operator with a 53’ dry van trailer and would like to know how I can go about moving freight for Fed Ex here in Moreno Valley Ca, 92553 and the surrounding areas. Thanks in advance