FedEx to combine all but LTL into 1 organization

FedEx Corp. has announced it will combine most of its companies into one business, effective June 1, 2024

Mark Solomon
FedEx Corp.'s to rebrand as Federal Express, combine air, ground and other units into new entity. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

In arguably one of the most important moves in its history, FedEx Corp. said Wednesday it will combine most of its operating units into one business known as Federal Express Corp.

The transition will bring FedEx’s air, ground parcel and other operating business under one umbrella, effective June 1, 2024. FedEx Freight, the company’s LTL operation, will continue to operate as a stand-alone entity within the new corporation.

FedEx Corp.’s CEO Raj Subramaniam will run the new enterprise, the company said.

Effective April 16, John Smith, current FedEx Ground CEO, will become president and CEO of all FedEx Express and FedEx Ground operations in the U.S. and Canada. Smith will also run surface operations across the FedEx Express, FedEx Freight and FedEx Ground units.

Richard Smith, head of FedEx Express and son of founder Frederick W. Smith, will serve as president and CEO of air and international of the Express unit.

Since its founding in the early 1970s, FedEx has operated in a siloed manner with each business unit operating on its own. That model faded in relevance as a new regime took over and the elder Smith stepped away from the CEO job in 2022 to become executive chairman. 


3 Comments

  1. Micah A Lavender

    FedEx is realizing that Ground contractors are dealing with rising variable costs. Costs that have hurt Express over the last several quarters. All this move does is roll more of those rising cost on to the current Ground contractors under the guise of bringing them more volume. There needs to be more of an equal distribution between rising variable costs and the increased surcharge Raj is touting on his investor calls as a positive to the Ground business that isn’t being shared with the small business owners that make up the FedEx Ground network.

    Reply

  3. Eliseo Urzua

    I am an owner operator with a 53’ dry van trailer and would like to know how I can go about moving freight for Fed Ex here in Moreno Valley Ca, 92553 and the surrounding areas. Thanks in advance

    Reply

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.