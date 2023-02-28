Watch Now


FedEx to rely more on outside airlift to support in-house air services

As shift focuses to deferred deliveries, only urgently needed goods are likely to move on FedEx’s own planes, CEO says

Mark Solomon
·
Less of these in the air going forward (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

FedEx Corp. will use third-party aircraft capacity to handle less-urgent shipments that don’t need to move on the company’s own planes, the company’s president and CEO said.

In addition, FedEx Express, the company’s air and international unit, will implement a new U.S. network design for pickup and delivery services. That will save $300 million annually once it is fully implemented, said Raj Subramaniam.

The moves are part of a global initiative to integrate Express’ ground delivery operations, Subramaniam told a Citi Global Industrial and Mobility Conference in Miami late last week.

There will be an increasing demand for less-urgent, deferred shipments, Subramaniam said. In the future, only very urgent goods will move on FedEx (NYSE: FDX) aircraft, he said. This aligns with a long-term strategy to permanently ground a portion of the company’s aircraft and supporting routes, he said.

The steps are part of a broad program known as Drive, which the company said will yield about $4 billion in savings by its 2025 fiscal year, which begins June 1, 2024. This is on top of $1 billion in permanent cost savings for its current 2023 fiscal year. Most of those savings have been targeted at Express.

The company plans to launch an update on Drive on April 5 in New York City. At the meeting, investors and analysts can expect to get a granular feed as to what the company is doing to reach those goals. “We have more than 100 separate initiatives all within a line of sight,” Subramaniam said.


The company has also identified $2 billion in annual savings starting in fiscal 2025 from Network 2.0, which effectively brings to an end the siloed operating model of the past 50 years and replaces it with a unified and integrated network.

FedEx has chosen Alaska and Hawaii as key testing grounds to merge FedEx Express and Ground operations. It is expected that similar initiatives will be rolled out across the contiguous 48-state network.

The company has eliminated 12,000 positions since last June, the most recent move being a more than 10% reduction in headcount of global officers and directors. Subramaniam would not comment on whether the company is now right-sized to meet current demand.

Mark Solomon

Formerly the Executive Editor at DC Velocity, Mark Solomon joined FreightWaves as Managing Editor of Freight Markets. Solomon began his journalistic career in 1982 at Traffic World magazine, ran his own public relations firm (Media Based Solutions) from 1994 to 2008, and has been at DC Velocity since then. Over the course of his career, Solomon has covered nearly the whole gamut of the transportation and logistics industry, including trucking, railroads, maritime, 3PLs, and regulatory issues. Solomon witnessed and narrated the rise of Amazon and XPO Logistics and the shift of the U.S. Postal Service from a mail-focused service to parcel, as well as the exponential, e-commerce-driven growth of warehouse square footage and omnichannel fulfillment.