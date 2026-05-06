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FedEx wins war waiver for Dubai cargo route

US DOT decision allows airline to maintain Hong Kong route authority

Eric Kulisch
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A FedEx Boeing 777 freighter aircraft operates at Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates on Nov. 21, 2025. (Photo: Shutterstock/Allora Empire Art)

The U.S. Department of Transportation on Tuesday approved FedEx Corp.’s request to bypass a mandatory stop in Dubai under its existing authority to operate aircraft between Hong Kong and Paris because of the operational difficulties posed by hostilities in the Persian Gulf.

FedEx (NYSE: FDX) has not operated the Hong Kong flight to Dubai in 75 days and is coming up on a 90-day inactivity deadline. Under DOT rules, an airline has to operate at least once every 90 days in markets with limited entry to prevent forfeiting its rights. 

FedEx said in its application that episodic air space closures and ongoing military operations in the Gulf region have disrupted aviation activity and created a safety risk in Dubai, where the integrated logistics company has a 613,500-square foot air hub for connecting shipments moving around the world. 

FedEx operates six flights per week from Hong Kong to Paris, but only one of them is required to operate through Dubai. 

The U.S.-Hong Kong air services agreement limits so-called fifth-freedom operations for all-cargo carriers to 64 weekly flights. Fifth-freedom rights allow an airline to operate commercial flights between two foreign countries, as long as the flight starts or ends in the airline’s home country. FedEx controls 14 of the 64 allocations, including the six flights to Paris.

FedEx said temporary relief from the dormancy limit would allow significant flexibility in determining how to manage the restart of service to Dubai once conditions allow. Although Dubai airport is handling flights, it’s not completely free and open. Airlines can’t operate full schedules there. On Monday, Iran fired missiles at the United Arab Emirates.

The Department of Transportation waived the 90-dormancy condition through Oct. 25. 

In a separate decision, regulators extended FedEx’s authority by two years for operating  Boeing 777 flights from the U.S. to South Africa via Dubai; Nairobi, Kenya or Europe. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com