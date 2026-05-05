Qatar Airways to resume cargo service to Baghdad

Qatar Airways’ cargo division said it will resume freighter and passenger belly operations to Baghdad, Iraq, this week.

The cargo carrier will reintroduce a weekly Boeing 777 freighter service to the Iraqi capital from Doha on May 7. Qatar Airways will operate twice weekly passenger flights to Baghdad, starting May 10. The flights will also carry cargo.

With the resumption of passenger and freighter services, Qatar Airways Cargo will offer a combined cargo capacity of more than 127 tons per week in each direction.

Qatar Airways Cargo has spent the past five weeks restoring its freighter network after the U.S. and Israel attack on Iran led to the temporary closure of regional airspace and airports, disrupting air traffic throughout the Gulf region. Most aircraft continue to use designated flight corridors to avoid rocket risks.

Freighter destinations have increased to more than 60 as of May 1, while the passenger network is scheduled to reach more than 150 destinations by June 16. Qatar Airways is the largest non-express cargo airline in the world and has a fleet of 30 Boeing 777 cargo jets. In related news, Qatar Airways Cargo has signed a contract with Worldwide Flight Services to provide ground handling for its 777 freighter aircraft and shipments at Liège Airport in Belgium. As of last Friday, WFS is providing ramp and warehouse services for Qatar freighters arriving from Doha and other international markets. Liège Airport saw strong cargo growth last year, with tonnage rising 14% to 1.45 million tons. The upward trend continued in the first quarter, with the airport reporting a 15.6% year-over-year boost in volumes and a 7% increase in aircraft movements. Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch. Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com. RELATED STORIES: DHL Forwarding to expand Asia-US air cargo capacity in June