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Qatar Airways to resume cargo service to Baghdad

Carrier continues to rebuild route network amid Iran war threat

Eric Kulisch
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Qatar Airways Cargo operates 30 Boeing 777 freighter aircraft. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Qatar Airways’ cargo division said it will resume freighter and passenger belly operations to Baghdad, Iraq, this week.

The cargo carrier will reintroduce a weekly Boeing 777 freighter service to the Iraqi capital from Doha on May 7. Qatar Airways will operate twice weekly passenger flights to Baghdad, starting May 10. The flights will also carry cargo. 

With the resumption of passenger and freighter services, Qatar Airways Cargo will offer a combined cargo capacity of more than 127 tons per week in each direction.

Qatar Airways Cargo has spent the past five weeks restoring its freighter network after the U.S. and Israel attack on Iran led to the temporary closure of regional airspace and airports, disrupting air traffic throughout the Gulf region. Most aircraft continue to use designated flight corridors to avoid rocket risks.

Freighter destinations have increased to more than 60 as of May 1, while the passenger network is scheduled to reach more than 150 destinations by June 16. 

Qatar Airways is the largest non-express cargo airline in the world and has a fleet of 30 Boeing 777 cargo jets.

In related news, Qatar Airways Cargo has signed a contract with Worldwide Flight Services to provide ground handling for its 777 freighter aircraft and shipments at Liège Airport in Belgium. As of last Friday, WFS is providing ramp and warehouse services for Qatar freighters arriving from Doha and other international markets.

Liège Airport saw strong cargo growth last year, with tonnage rising 14% to 1.45 million tons. The upward trend continued in the first quarter, with the airport reporting a 15.6% year-over-year boost in volumes and a 7% increase in aircraft movements. 

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com