Feds offering truck drivers $600 to pre-test pilot programs

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is calling on a select group of commercial truck drivers who could help shape future hours-of-service regulations.

The agency is seeking 18 drivers to participate in a six-week “pre-testing” phase designed to fine-tune two upcoming pilot programs: the Flexible Sleeper Berth and the Split Duty Period. Participants will be paid $600 for completing all study tasks, according to the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI), which is collecting data on behalf of FMCSA.

The pilots were first announced in June 2025 as part of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s “Pro-Trucker Package” and support President Trump’s April 2025 executive order, Enforcing Commonsense Rules of the Road for America’s Truck Drivers, FMCSA stated.

“The goal of these programs is to test alternatives to the current hours-of-service requirements which have the potential to improve the lives and working conditions of American truck drivers through greater flexibility, while simultaneously maintaining equal or greater levels of safety,” the agency announced on Monday.