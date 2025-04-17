Fictiv acquired for $350M by Japanese components supplier

San Francisco-based Fictiv has been acquired by Misumi Group Inc. in an all-cash deal worth $350 million.

The acquisition will help Misumi Group expand its digital services and expand its customer base, officials said.

Tokyo-based Misumi Group is one of the largest global industrial suppliers of off-the-shelf manufacturing components. The company has 22 manufacturing sites and 20 logistics facilities around the world, producing and distributing industrial supplies to 318,000 global companies.

“The aim of this acquisition is to enhance our digital services … while concurrently expanding our customer domain,” the company said in a news release. “By acquiring Fictiv, we will rapidly increase the value we provide from the traditional realm of production equipment to the upstream area of product development within the value chain.”



