Finding freight data for free – WTT

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about finding freight data for free. ImportYeti is a new kid on the block looking to change the way shippers’ supply chain data is visualized — for free. We’re talking to the man who built it. Also, how to earn passive income by electing to share your browsing and driving data with Cocoon. Is it worth it?

Plus, the reverse logistics boom, fleet growth in ‘21, shipping’s billion-dollar coke bust, DOT allots $1 billion in latest round of infrastructure grants, autonomous pizza delivery, used masks in mattresses and more.

They’re joined by special guests Brett Suma, CEO, Loadsmith; David Applegate, founder, The ImportYeti; Tim Breckenridge, VP of Business Development, ITF Group; Jeff Bermant, founder and CEO, Cocoon MDR.