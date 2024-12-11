Fireside Chat: Using AI to boost safety, warehouse logistics efficiency

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Domestic Supply Chain Summit on Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Revolutionizing warehousing: Using drones to build inclusive operations

DETAILS: Sankalp Arora, co-founder and CEO of Gather AI, explains how his company’s technology uses cameras and drones to automate and improve efficiency for warehouse operations.

KEY QUOTES FROM ARORA:

On improving safety by using AI technology: “Typically, for inventory-taking, people either climb heights on trucks and forklifts to take inventory and manually move boxes and count them. And that process not just ends up being slow, it’s risky, because people have to go 30, 40 or 50 feet high, depending on how high your warehouse is, and they have to do this continuously, day in and day out. Now, with our AI and our computer vision, people can just press a button on the drone and it goes around, takes inventory.”

On improving accuracy in counting inventory: “This is where having a higher rate of taking inventory and automating inventory makes it way more powerful, where you can go from 99.2% inventory accuracy to 99.9% accuracy and stand out because you can satisfy more customers.”

On using AI to solve company problems: “Look at the burning problems you want to solve in your organization. If there is a tool out there that can help you solve your problem – maybe a problem that you had accepted as a hard fact of life but now is not a hard fact of life anymore because of technology progressing. You can hire an AI solution like us and it will be a plug and play and you can make it work.”