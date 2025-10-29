New CSX CEO switches up executive leadership

CSX CEO Steve Angel has made changes to the executive team a month after arriving at the railroad.
Kevin Boone, the railroad’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer, on Wednesday was named chief financial officer, replacing Sean Pelkey, who departed the company. Maryclare Kenney was promoted to senior vice president and chief commercial officer.
“I am pleased to appoint Kevin and Maryclare to these critical leadership roles,” Angel said in a statement. “They are the right leaders at the right time to build on our momentum and position CSX for long-term success. Their exceptional expertise and proven track records will be instrumental in advancing a high-performance culture and realizing our vision of becoming the best-performing railroad in the nation.”
Boone joined CSX in 2017 and has held several key leadership roles, including a two-year stint as chief financial officer. Boone also has served as vice president of corporate affairs and investor relations.
Kenney has been a leader in CSX’s commercial operations for nearly 14 years. Most recently, she was responsible for merchandise sales and marketing, Transflo transload and logistics, automotive, and Total Distribution Services, Inc. (TDSI). Prior to that, she served as vice president of intermodal and automotive.
“I look forward to partnering with these dynamic leaders as we continue developing a strong pipeline of talent and making CSX the standard of operational success in the railroad industry,” Angel said.
Pelkey had been with CSX since 2005 and had served as chief financial officer since 2021. “We thank Sean for his many years of dedicated service to CSX and sincerely wish him well in his future endeavors,” Angel said.
Angel was announced as CEO on Sept. 29, replacing Joe Hinrichs.
