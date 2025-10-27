Is Union Pacific Trump ballroom donation Vena’s merger knockout punch?

Not only is Union Pacific Chief Executive Jim Vena a former locomotive engineer who literally built his career from the track up, he’s also a former hockey player who often boasts publicly about mixing it up along the boards in order to move the puck.

So it came as little surprise when it was revealed that UP (NYSE: UNP) was on a list of 37 donors who have contributed toward construction of President Donald Trump’s $300 million White House ballroom.

No details including the amounts of the donations were disclosed from donors that include Amazon, Apple, Google, Microsoft and T-Mobile. Trump has said that the project would be privately funded.

Contractors last week demolished most of the White House’s historic East Wing to clear the way for the 90,000-square foot President Donald J. Trump Ballroom.