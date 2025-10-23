First look: Norfolk Southern Q3 earnings

Norfolk Southern Corp. reported third quarter income of $1.1 billion on revenue that was 2% higher at $3.1 billion despite flat freight volumes.

Diluted earnings per share was $3.16, down from the prior year and short of Wall Street’s forecast range of $3.18 to $3.22.

The earnings for the Atlanta-based carrier (NYSE: NSC) came after the close of markets and on the same day proposed merger partner Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) reported its earnings.

Income from railway operations was lower than the previous year’s figure of $1.6 billion (that had included significant railway line sales benefits), and showed a meaningful adjusted increase when excluding merger-related expenses and other charges. On an adjusted basis, the income showed an uptick of $21 million to $1.1 billion, fueled primarily by incremental land sales amounting to $65 million.