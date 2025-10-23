Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
First look: Norfolk Southern Q3 earnings

Revenue edged higher despite flat freight volumes

(Photo: FreightWaves/Jim Allen)
Key Takeaways:

  • Norfolk Southern reported Q3 income of $1.1 billion on revenue up 2% to $3.1 billion, despite flat freight volumes, but reported diluted earnings per share ($3.16) missed analyst forecasts.
  • When adjusted for merger-related and other extraordinary charges, railway operating income and diluted earnings per share both showed increases, notably supported by $65 million in land sales.
  • The company demonstrated improved efficiency, with its adjusted operating ratio slightly better than the previous year, and the CEO highlighted strong performance in safety, service, and productivity.
Norfolk Southern Corp. reported third quarter income of $1.1 billion on revenue that was 2% higher at $3.1 billion despite flat freight volumes.

Diluted earnings per share was $3.16, down from the prior year and short of Wall Street’s forecast range of $3.18 to $3.22. 

The earnings for the Atlanta-based carrier (NYSE: NSC) came after the close of markets and on the same day proposed merger partner Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) reported its earnings.

Income from railway operations was lower than the previous year’s figure of $1.6 billion (that had included significant railway line sales benefits), and showed a meaningful adjusted increase when excluding merger-related expenses and other charges. On an adjusted basis, the income showed an uptick of $21 million to $1.1 billion, fueled primarily by incremental land sales amounting to $65 million.

The operating ratio, a critical measure of efficiency, was 64.6% and a significant increase from the 47.7% recorded in the third quarter of 2024. When adjusting for extraordinary items, the current operating ratio presented a slight improvement to 63.3%, comparing favorably to the adjusted 63.4% from the previous year.

Excluding merger-related and other extraordinary charges, diluted earnings per share slightly increased to $3.30, up by 2% from the adjusted result for the third quarter of 2024.

“Norfolk Southern delivered another quarter of strong results on safety, service, and productivity through a dynamic freight market,” said President and Chief Executive Mark George, in a release. “The entire Thoroughbred team pulled together to serve our customers, achieve an all-time record in fuel efficiency, delivered on key productivity initiatives, and executed a noteworthy land sale that will ultimately deliver rail volumes for years to come. I’m proud of the way our team is performing with discipline and focus — driving results and strengthening our foundation for long term success.”

