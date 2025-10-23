Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Railroad

First look: Union Pacific Q3 earnings

In merger mode, railroad beats Wall Street estimates

Stuart Chirls
(Photo: Trains/David Lassen)
Key Takeaways:

  • Union Pacific (UNP) reported third-quarter earnings of $1.79 billion on $6.24 billion in revenue.
  • The company's per-share profit, adjusted for costs related to its proposed merger with Norfolk Southern, was $3.08.
  • These financial results surpassed analyst expectations for both revenue and earnings per share.
Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE: UNP) on Thursday said third-quarter earnings were $1.79 billion on revenue of $6.24 billion.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said per-share profit was $3.01. Adjusted earnings for costs related to its proposed transcontinental merger with Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) were $3.08 per share.

The results exceeded expectations of revenue of $6.23 billion and $2.99 EPS of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Norfolk Southern reports earnings Thursday after the close of markets.

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.