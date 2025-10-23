First look: Union Pacific Q3 earnings

Union Pacific Corp. (NYSE: UNP) on Thursday said third-quarter earnings were $1.79 billion on revenue of $6.24 billion.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company said per-share profit was $3.01. Adjusted earnings for costs related to its proposed transcontinental merger with Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) were $3.08 per share.

The results exceeded expectations of revenue of $6.23 billion and $2.99 EPS of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Norfolk Southern reports earnings Thursday after the close of markets.