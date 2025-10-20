CN announces changes to senior management

Canadian National today announced changes to its senior leadership, naming Patrick Whitehead as its chief operating officer and Janet Drysdale as chief commercial officer.
Whitehead’s appointment as COO ends CN’s unique approach to developing the operating plan, planning the network of the future, and managing day-to-day operations. The company’s shares (NYSE: CNR) were up 16% in intra-day trading.
Traditionally railroads have a lone chief operating officer responsible for leading all operational aspects of the company. But when Chief Operating Officer Ed Harris retired in November 2023, Whitehead and Derek Taylor took the reins as part of Chief Executive Tracy Robinson’s “Make the Plan, Run the Plan, Sell the Plan” operating model.
Whitehead was named executive vice president and chief network operating officer and was in charge of making the plan. Based in Edmonton, Alberta, he took on leadership of network operations, mechanical, engineering, and the corporate safety team, including CN’s two operations training centers. He also had an eye on planning for the longer-term future of the railway, including network capacity and the locomotive fleet.
The Homewood, Ill.-based Taylor, who was named executive vice president and chief field operating officer, ran the plan, with systemwide leadership for transportation and intermodal operations. With today’s announcement, CN said Taylor has left the company.
“Janet and Pat are key drivers of CN’s efforts to achieve new levels of operational, commercial, and customer service excellence. Their proven cross-functional leadership is instrumental in delivering value for our shareholders and customers. I look forward to working closely with them,” Robinson said in a statement. “I thank Derek for his contributions to the Company and wish him the best in the future.”
Whitehead, 50, has more than 30 years of railroad experience, including more than 25 years in management positions in transportation and mechanical operations. He joined CN in 2021 as general manager in Chicago. He previously was vice president of transportation at Norfolk Southern.
Whitehead holds a master’s degree in transportation management from the University of Denver and has completed the Wharton School of Business’ Advanced Management and Corporate Governance programs. He will be based in Montreal.
Drysdale had been serving as interim chief commercial officer since the July 21 departure of Remi Lalonde, a former forest products executive who joined CN in January 2024.
Drysdale, 53, spent the first decade of her nearly 30-year career at CN in a variety of roles in sales and marketing. She held executive positions across CN, including in investor relations, finance, corporate and business development, sustainability, and stakeholder relations. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Queen’s University and an MBA from McGill University.
