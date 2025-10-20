CN announces changes to senior management

Canadian National today announced changes to its senior leadership, naming Patrick Whitehead as its chief operating officer and Janet Drysdale as chief commercial officer.

Whitehead’s appointment as COO ends CN’s unique approach to developing the operating plan, planning the network of the future, and managing day-to-day operations. The company’s shares (NYSE: CNR) were up 16% in intra-day trading.

Patrick Whitehead (Photo: CN)

Traditionally railroads have a lone chief operating officer responsible for leading all operational aspects of the company. But when Chief Operating Officer Ed Harris retired in November 2023, Whitehead and Derek Taylor took the reins as part of Chief Executive Tracy Robinson’s “Make the Plan, Run the Plan, Sell the Plan” operating model.

Whitehead was named executive vice president and chief network operating officer and was in charge of making the plan. Based in Edmonton, Alberta, he took on leadership of network operations, mechanical, engineering, and the corporate safety team, including CN’s two operations training centers. He also had an eye on planning for the longer-term future of the railway, including network capacity and the locomotive fleet.