First look: CSX Q3 earnings

Eastern rail operator beats Wall Street forecasts

Stuart Chirls
(Photo: FreightWaves/Jim Allen)
Key Takeaways:

  • CSX Corp. reported third-quarter operating income of $1.09 billion and net earnings of $694 million, or $0.37 per share.
  • Excluding a non-cash goodwill impairment, the company's adjusted operating income was $1.25 billion and adjusted net earnings were $818 million, or $0.44 per share.
  • CSX's adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share surpassed analysts’ consensus forecast of $0.42 per share.
CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) reported third quarter operating income of $1.09 billion and net earnings of $694 million, or $0.37 per share. 

Excluding a non-cash goodwill impairment of $164 million, adjusted operating income for the quarter was $1.25 billion and adjusted net earnings were $818 million, or $0.44 per share.

Earnings for the Jacksonville, Fla.-based company beat analysts’ consensus forecast of $0.42 cents per share. It was the first earnings report under new chief executive Steve Angel, who succeeded Joe Hinrichs in late September.

Non-adjusted operating income was $1.35 billion and net earnings totaled $894 million, or $46 per share. 

Adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per share included $35 million and $0.01, respectively, in corporate restructuring, severance, and advisory expenses.

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.