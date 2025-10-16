First look: CSX Q3 earnings

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) reported third quarter operating income of $1.09 billion and net earnings of $694 million, or $0.37 per share.
Excluding a non-cash goodwill impairment of $164 million, adjusted operating income for the quarter was $1.25 billion and adjusted net earnings were $818 million, or $0.44 per share.
Earnings for the Jacksonville, Fla.-based company beat analysts’ consensus forecast of $0.42 cents per share. It was the first earnings report under new chief executive Steve Angel, who succeeded Joe Hinrichs in late September.
Non-adjusted operating income was $1.35 billion and net earnings totaled $894 million, or $46 per share.
Adjusted operating income and adjusted earnings per share included $35 million and $0.01, respectively, in corporate restructuring, severance, and advisory expenses.
