Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
NewsRailroad

Rail intermodal, carloads gain for second week in row

Chemicals, vehicles lead gainers

Trains.com Staff
·
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • U.S. rail traffic increased for a second consecutive week, with overall volume up 3.6% for the week ending Oct. 4 and 2.9% year-to-date compared to the previous year.
  • North American rail volume, combining U.S., Canadian, and Mexican data, also saw gains, rising 4.7% for the week and 2.4% year-to-date.
  • Mexican rail traffic experienced substantial weekly growth, with carloads up 45.1% and intermodal units up 82.9%, despite a 5.9% decrease in year-to-date volume.
  • Canadian rail traffic had mixed weekly performance (carloads down 1.4%, intermodal up 6%), contributing to a 2% year-to-date gain.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

U.S. rail traffic was up for a second consecutive week, according to the latest statistics from the Association of American Railroads.

Join the leaders shaping freight’s future at
F3: Future of Freight Festival, Oct 21-22.
Network with the industry’s best and discover what’s next.

Register now!

Statistics for the week ending Oct. 4 show U.S. volume of 503,538 carloads and intermodal units, an increase of 3.6% from the same week in 2024. That includes 224,972 carloads, up 0.002% from the same week last year, and 278,566 containers and trailers, up 6.7%.

Through 40 weeks of 2025, total U.S. rail volume is 19,729,514 carloads and intermodal units, up 2.9% from the same period last year. The overall figure includes 8,877,247 carloads, an increase of 2.1%, and 10,852,267 intermodal units, up 3.6%.

(Chart: AAR)

North American volume for the week, as reported by nine U.S., Canadian, and Mexican railroads, was 697,118 carloads and intermodal units, up 4.7%. That includes 330,856 carloads, up 0.8%, and 366,262 intermodal units, up 8.4%. For the year to date, North American volume is 27,154,570 carloads and intermodal units, a gain of 2.4% over the first 40 weeks of 2024.

Canadian traffic for the week was 93,421 carloads, a decrease of 1.4% from the corresponding week of 2024, and 72,787 intermodal units, up 6%. For the year to date, the Canadian volume of 6,473,565 carloads and intermodal units represents a 2% gain.

In Mexico, the week’s volume was 12,463 carloads, up 45.1% from the same week a year ago, and 14,909 intermodal units, up 82.9%. For the year to date, volume on Mexican railroads is 951,491 carloads and intermodal units, a decrease of 5.9% compared to the first 40 weeks of 2024.

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.

Related coverage:

Sneaker reseller’s arrest highlights surge in US cargo thefts

Senate confirms Fink to lead Federal Railroad Administration

Regional railroad offers $10M for Pa. county lines

New AAR analysis signals rail freight caution

Trains.com Staff