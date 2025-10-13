Rail intermodal, carloads gain for second week in row

U.S. rail traffic was up for a second consecutive week, according to the latest statistics from the Association of American Railroads.

Statistics for the week ending Oct. 4 show U.S. volume of 503,538 carloads and intermodal units, an increase of 3.6% from the same week in 2024. That includes 224,972 carloads, up 0.002% from the same week last year, and 278,566 containers and trailers, up 6.7%.

Through 40 weeks of 2025, total U.S. rail volume is 19,729,514 carloads and intermodal units, up 2.9% from the same period last year. The overall figure includes 8,877,247 carloads, an increase of 2.1%, and 10,852,267 intermodal units, up 3.6%.

(Chart: AAR)

North American volume for the week, as reported by nine U.S., Canadian, and Mexican railroads, was 697,118 carloads and intermodal units, up 4.7%. That includes 330,856 carloads, up 0.8%, and 366,262 intermodal units, up 8.4%. For the year to date, North American volume is 27,154,570 carloads and intermodal units, a gain of 2.4% over the first 40 weeks of 2024.