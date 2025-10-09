Sneaker reseller’s arrest highlights surge in US cargo thefts

Authorities in Los Angeles arrested Adeel Shams, founder of popular sneaker resale platform CoolKicks, after discovering more than $500,000 in stolen Nike goods during a raid at the company’s Santa Monica warehouse.

Police said the merchandise — including 2,100 pairs of shoes and 150 cartons of apparel, some unreleased — had been stolen from a cargo train in Southern California.

The Oct. 2 operation was conducted in coordination with the Union Pacific Railroad Police, Los Angeles Port Police, Los Angeles Airport Police, and the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation.

Shams, 34, was booked on suspicion of receiving stolen property and released the following day. Three others were also arrested.