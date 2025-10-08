Regional railroad offers $10M for Pa. county lines

The Reading & Northern Railroad has made a $10 million offer to purchase about 60 miles of rail lines owned by the Luzerne County (Pa.) Redevelopment Authority — property currently the subject of litigation between the Authority and the county.

Reading & Northern owner and CEO Andy Muller Jr. made the offer in a Sept. 29 letter to Redevelopment Authority Chairman Scott Linde, saying the R&N is prepared to bring its passenger excursion operations to Wilkes-Barre, “but only if we are able to reach an agreement to purchase the line.”

Muller’s letter says the trackage in question is not currently in physical condition allowing passenger service, and that the R&N has estimated it would cost at least $2 million for necessary improvements on the track connection to the railroad’s Pittston yard. “And we cannot do that work while someone else owns the underlying property.”

R.J. Corman Railroad Group currently operates the trackage as its Luzerne & Susquehanna Line under a lease set to expire in October 2026.