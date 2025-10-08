Senate confirms Fink to lead Federal Railroad Administration

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed David Fink’s nomination as administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration, which oversees rail safety and research.

In a 51-47 vote along party lines, Fink was confirmed as part of a block of 107 nominees who had been awaiting confirmation.

President Donald Trump nominated Fink in January. Trump said the former Pan Am Railways president and fifth-generation railroader would bring 45 years of railroad experience and “deliver the FRA into a new era of safety and technological innovation.”

David Armstrong Fink is the son of the late David Andrew Fink, a career railroader who worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad and Penn Central before serving as president of Guilford Transportation, later rebranded as Pan Am Railways.