Senate confirms Fink to lead Federal Railroad Administration

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday confirmed David Fink’s nomination as administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration, which oversees rail safety and research.
In a 51-47 vote along party lines, Fink was confirmed as part of a block of 107 nominees who had been awaiting confirmation.
President Donald Trump nominated Fink in January. Trump said the former Pan Am Railways president and fifth-generation railroader would bring 45 years of railroad experience and “deliver the FRA into a new era of safety and technological innovation.”
David Armstrong Fink is the son of the late David Andrew Fink, a career railroader who worked for the Pennsylvania Railroad and Penn Central before serving as president of Guilford Transportation, later rebranded as Pan Am Railways.
Fink began his career with General Motors in the 1980s, and became Pan Am Railways president in 2006 after serving as executive vice president in 1998. He remained president through Pan Am’s acquisition by CSX Transportation (NASDAQ: CSX), a deal announced in 2020 and approved in April 2022.
Fink, in a statement issued on Wednesday, thanked the president and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for their support during the confirmation process. “Under this Administration, FRA will return to its primary focus on safety, leveraging innovation, and maximizing our resources for a strong America now and in the future,” Fink said.
Railroad trade associations welcomed Fink’s confirmation.
“David’s unique experience as a fifth-generation railroader brings unmatched expertise to this role, enabling data-driven regulation and modernization that strengthens safety and performance across the network,” the Association of American Railroads said in a statement. “AAR looks forward to collaborating with Administrator Fink and the FRA to advance smart, evidence-based policies that foster innovation, enhance supply chain resilience, and support U.S. global competitiveness. Together, we can ensure America’s rail system continues to lead the world.”
Chuck Baker, president of the American Short Line and Regional Railroad Association, noted that Fink is well-known in short line circles.
“He was an active member of the Association, contributing to safety committees and supporting safety culture across the industry,” Baker said in a statement. “We are confident he will bring the same practical and thoughtful leadership skills and passionate focus on safety to his new role, leading the regulatory oversight of U.S. railroading.”
Paul P. Skoutelas, chief executive of the American Public Transportation Association, said Fink’s rail experience will aid the expansion of passenger service.
“Administrator Fink’s proven record advancing innovation and operational excellence uniquely positions him to guide the FRA during this transformative era for passenger rail,” Skoutelas said in a statement.
“Thanks to historic investments, communities across the country are ready to modernize passenger rail infrastructure, improve safety, and expand service. APTA looks forward to working closely with Administrator Fink and the FRA to advance policies that will grow intercity passenger rail, enhance commuter rail, and integrate them more seamlessly with other modes of transportation.”
Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.
Related coverage:
Regional railroad offers $10M for Pa. county lines
New AAR analysis signals rail freight caution
Drop for rail freight in latest week