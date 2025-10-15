Down week for rail traffic

Weekly U.S. rail freight was narrowly lower in the latest data as intermodal traffic weighed down carload gains.

Total freight was off 1.2% for the week ended Oct. 11 from the previous week, according to the Association of American Railroads, as a 1.2% improvement in carloads was offset by intermodal containers and trailers that slipped 3.3%.

Five of 10 carload commodity groups tracked by AAR finished ahead of the same week in 2024, led by nonmetallic minerals, 6.5%; motor vehicles and parts, 3.5%, and petroleum and related products, 2.4%.

Decreases were led by metallic ores and metals, 4.2%, while forest products and grain were off by 0.7% and 0.4%.