CSX earnings slump on charges, coal decline

CSX’s profits declined in the third quarter as intermodal growth could not offset an 11% decline in coal revenue.

But the railroad’s key operating metrics all improved, even amid detours related to a pair of major construction projects, the Howard Street Tunnel clearance project in Baltimore and the rebuilding of the hurricane-damaged Blue Ridge Subdivision.

“We’re encouraged by the progress made this quarter. Our team did a great job at working together, responding effectively to the tests faced earlier in the year,” new chief executive Steve Angel said on the railroad’s Thursday afternoon earnings call. “The railroad is running well, and we have a strong foundation to drive further improvements. While the underlying economy is mixed, our customer service is strong, and we have excellent relationships with those customers. We are working closely with numerous partners to help accelerate the build-out of industrial capacity on our network. And our commercial team is actively developing new solutions that will help us expand our reach and gain share.”

The quarterly earnings were complicated by one-time items, including a $164 million writedown of goodwill at Quality Carriers, the trucking company that CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) acquired in 2021.