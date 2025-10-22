Freight locomotive sales power Wabtec earnings

Wabtec on Wednesday reported stronger earnings as the equipment manufacturer’s revenue and profits grew in both its freight and transit segments.

“We delivered a very strong quarter evidenced by continued growth in our backlog, sales, margin, and earnings,” Chief Executive Rafael Santana said on the company’s (NYSE: WAB) earnings call.

Operating income increased 17%, to $491 million, as revenue grew 8.4%, to $2.89 billion. Earnings per share increased 11% to $1.81.

Freight segment revenue was up 8.4%. Equipment sales were up 32% driven by higher locomotive deliveries, while Digital sales were up 46% on the July acquisition of Inspection Technologies. Components sales were up slightly, while Services sales were down 12% due to the timing of locomotive modernization deliveries.