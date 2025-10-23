Union Pacific profits rise on operational efficiency, pricing gains

Union Pacific was firing on all cylinders during the third quarter, as pricing gains, record workforce productivity and fuel consumption led to higher profits despite flat volume.

“We are focused on driving continued improvements in our pursuit of what’s possible … [C]ore pricing gains and continued operational efficiencies drove the strong financial results in the quarter,” Chief Executive Jim Vena said on the railroad’s Thursday morning earnings call. “Freight revenue, excluding fuel, grew for the sixth consecutive quarter and set a best-ever record. In addition, we set best-ever quarterly records in workforce productivity, fuel consumption, terminal dwell, and train length.”

Operating income at Omaha-based UP (NYSE: UNP) increased 6%, to $2.5 billion, as revenue grew 3%, to $6.2 billion. Earnings per share increased 9%, to $3.01.

The quarterly operating ratio improved 1.1 points to 59.2% as expenses increased 1%. Adjusted for costs related to the proposed acquisition of Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC), the operating ratio was 58.5%.