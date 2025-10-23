U.S. weekly rail traffic finishes down again

Freight traffic on U.S. railroads continued its recent downward trend during the week ending Oct. 18.

According to statistics from the Association of American Railroads, total weekly traffic was 498,462 carloads and intermodal units, down 1.3% from the same week a year ago. It was the fifth time in the past seven weeks that traffic has been below 2024 levels. The latest figure includes 224,244 carloads, up 0.3% over the same week in 2024, and 273,610 containers and trailers, off 4.8%.

Year-to-date, overall volume of 20,725,830 carloads and intermodal containers and trailers is up 2.7% through the first 42 weeks of 2025. That includes 9,326,053 carloads, a gain of 2%, and 11,399,777 intermodal units, an increase of 3.2%.

Winners and losers were evenly split among carloads, with gainers led by nonmetallic minerals, 10.7%, metallic ores and minerals, 7.7% and chemicals, 3.1%. Decliners included non-specific, or other, carloads, 15.3%, and grain, 10.1%.