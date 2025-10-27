New UP-NS Louisville intermodal hauling for GE Appliances

Norfolk Southern on Monday said that its new domestic interline service with Union Pacific out of Louisville is now shipping for anchor customers including GE Appliances.

The bi-directional service opens a new gateway connecting Kentucky’s manufacturing base to key domestic markets and global trade corridors via western and southwestern ports.

“This new service underscores our commitment to helping American manufacturers expand and compete in new markets,” said Ed Elkins, Norfolk Southern executive vice president and chief commercial officer, in a release. “Kentucky is a pivotal production and distribution hub, and, if approved, a true coast-to-coast railroad stands to unlock even greater opportunities for growth and connectivity in the years ahead.”

The railroads in late July announced an agreement for UP (NYSE: UNP) to acquire NS (NYSE: NSC) in an historic deal that would create the first coast-to-coast transcontinental freight railroad. The merger requires approval by the Surface Transportation Board, which could receive the railroads’ formal application as soon as November.