First look: Another disappointing LTL quarter at TFI International

The stock of TFI International took a significant downturn in post-close trading Wednesday after earnings that once again can only be described as disappointing.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., TFI International stock was down about 2% to $76.85. It had been down by more immediately after the close. TFI stock had weakened by the end of the regular trading day, falling 0.19% at the close to $78.43. It is down about 42% in the past three months.

According to SeekingAlpha, non-GAAP earnings of 76 cents a share at TFI fell short of forecasts by 18 cents, while revenue of $1.96 billion missed analyst forecasts by $100 million.



