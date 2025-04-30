First look: C.H. Robinson made more money on less revenue in Q1

Total first-quarter revenue for C.H. Robinson was down 8.3%, to just over $4 billion, according to an earnings report released Wednesday afternoon. But income from operations rose to $176.9 million from $137.1 million, an increase of 39.1%.

Diluted earnings per share were $1.11. Non-GAAP earnings were $1.17 per share. That is more than what SeekingAlpha said was the consensus forecast of $1.05. However, SeekingAlpha also said the consensus estimate on revenue was $4.25 billion, and C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) came in just over $4 billion.

Additionally, comparisons are now 1 year old against the first-quarter 2024 earnings report from the brokerage, when strong sequential growth in the company set off a surge in the stock price that caught many short sellers on the wrong side of the movement – the 3PL was listed by SeekingAlpha at the time as one of the most shorted stocks in the S&P 500 – and marked the first clear impact of the management of CEO Dave Bozeman, who started on the job in late June 2023.



