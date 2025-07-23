First look: Covenant Logistics Group Q2 earnings

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. reported $302.85 million in total revenue during the second quarter, a 5% year-over-year increase from the same period in 2024.
Freight revenue rose 7.8% year-over-year in the second-quarter to $276.5 million, while truckload operations decreased 1% to $199.6 million.
Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Covenant (NASDAQ: CVLG) reported adjusted earnings per share of 45 cents in the quarter, compared to 52 cents in the same year-ago quarter.
“The highlight of our second quarter’s results was year-over-year freight revenue growth of 7.8% to $276.5 million, an all-time high for any quarter in the history of our enterprise,” Covenant Chairman and CEO David R. Parker said in a news release. “This milestone was achieved despite an operating environment that remained competitive throughout the quarter across many Expedited, Managed Freight, and non-specialized equipment Dedicated accounts.”
Freight revenue per tractor per week decreased 3.2% year-over-year to $5,543. Revenue in the expedited truckload segment fell 10% to $97.3 million, while dedicated segment revenue rose 9% to $102.3 million.
Covenant’s managed freight segment saw revenue of $77.5 million in the second quarter, an increase of 28% from the same time last year. The warehousing segment had revenue of $25.5 million during the quarter, a 1% year-over-year gain.
During the quarter, Covenant repurchased 1.6 million shares of outstanding common stock at an average price of $22.69 per share, amounting to $35.2 million of the company’s $50 million stock repurchase program.
“Our 49% equity method investment with Transport Enterprise Leasing contributed pre-tax net income of $4.3 million, or $0.12 per share, roughly in line with the prior year quarter’s results of $4.1 million,” Parker said.
Covenant will hold a conference call to discuss results with analysts at 10 a.m. Thursday.
|Covenant Logistics Group
|Q2/25
|Q2/24
|Y/Y% Change
|Total revenue
|$302.9M
|$287.5M
|5%
|Truckload combined:
|Revenue
|$199.6M
|$201.5M
|(1%)
|Freight revenue (ex fuel)
|$173.4M
|$170.8M
|2%
|Revenue per total mile
|$2.52
|$2.38
|6%
|Revenue per tractor per week
|$5,543
|$5,726
|(3%)
|Managed freight:
|Revenue
|$77.6M
|$60.4
|28%
|Adjusted operating income
|$4.2M
|$3.6M
|17%
|Expedited freight:
|Revenue (ex fuel)
|$97.3M
|$108M
|(6%)
|Adjusted operating income
|$5.1M
|$5.3M
|(4%)
|Adjusted earnings per share
|$0.45
|$0.52
|(16%)