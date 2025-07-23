First look: Covenant Logistics Group Q2 earnings

Covenant Logistics Group Inc. reported $302.85 million in total revenue during the second quarter, a 5% year-over-year increase from the same period in 2024.

Freight revenue rose 7.8% year-over-year in the second-quarter to $276.5 million, while truckload operations decreased 1% to $199.6 million.

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Covenant (NASDAQ: CVLG) reported adjusted earnings per share of 45 cents in the quarter, compared to 52 cents in the same year-ago quarter.

“The highlight of our second quarter’s results was year-over-year freight revenue growth of 7.8% to $276.5 million, an all-time high for any quarter in the history of our enterprise,” Covenant Chairman and CEO David R. Parker said in a news release. “This milestone was achieved despite an operating environment that remained competitive throughout the quarter across many Expedited, Managed Freight, and non-specialized equipment Dedicated accounts.”