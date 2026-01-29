First look: Covenant Logistics reports Q4 net loss

Covenant Logistics Group reported a fourth-quarter net loss as impairment charges and higher insurance costs weighed on results, even as core operating performance came in roughly in line with management expectations.

The carrier posted adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share, compared to $0.49 in Q4 2024. Total revenue rose 6.5% year-over-year to $295.37 million.

Chattanooga-based Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE: CVLG) provides truckload, expedited, dedicated, and logistics services across the U.S.

“Our adjusted results were in line with our expectations, with operating positives and negatives roughly offsetting,” Chairman and CEO David Parker said in a news release. “A seasonal uplift in volume provided some benefit, which was largely offset by the longest U.S. government shut down in history that affected our specialized team operation, increased costs of securing capacity in our Managed Freight segment, and start-up costs in Warehousing for a new location in November.”