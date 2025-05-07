First look: GXO Logistics Inc.

GXO Logistics Inc. reported first-quarter revenue of $3 billion, a 21% year-over-year increase compared to the same quarter in 2024.

Adjusted earnings per share in the first quarter was 29 cents, a 36% year-over-year decrease.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is one of the largest pure-play contract logistics providers in the world. It has more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet, with a global workforce of more than 130,000 people.

Wall Street expectations had called for revenue of $2.93 billion and EPS of 25 cents.



