First look: GXO Logistics Inc.

GXO Logistics Inc. reported first-quarter revenue of $3 billion, a 21% year-over-year increase compared to the same quarter in 2024.
Adjusted earnings per share in the first quarter was 29 cents, a 36% year-over-year decrease.
Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is one of the largest pure-play contract logistics providers in the world. It has more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet, with a global workforce of more than 130,000 people.
Wall Street expectations had called for revenue of $2.93 billion and EPS of 25 cents.
CEO Malcolm Wilson said the company delivered a strong first quarter.
“We signed $228 million of new business wins, and our sales pipeline of $2.5 billion … stands at its highest level in three years,” Wilson said in a news release. “We’ve finalized a landmark deal with England’s National Health Service Supply Chain. This is our largest-ever contract and carries a total lifetime value of about $2.5 billion.”
Net loss was $95 million, compared with net loss of $36 million for the first quarter of 2024.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the quarter was $163 million, a 6% year-over-year increase..
GXO generated $29 million of cash flow from operations in the first quarter, compared with $50 million for the same period last year.
As of March 31, the company had cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash), debt outstanding and net debt of $288 million, $2.7 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively.
GXO repurchased 2.8 million shares during the first quarter.
The company’s full-year 2025 guidance projects organic revenue growth of 3% to 6% and adjusted EBITDA between $840 million and $860 million. GXO also expects adjusted EPS of $2.40 to $2.60.
The company will hold a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
|GXO
|Q1/25
|Q1/24
|Y/Y % Change
|Revenue
|$3B
|$2.5B
|20%
|Adjusted EBIDTA
|$163M
|$154M
|6%
|Adjusted earnings per share
|$0.29
|$0.45
|(36%)