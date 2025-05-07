Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


First look: GXO Logistics Inc.

Logistics provider posts first-quarter revenue of $3 billion

GXO Logistics posted first-quarter revenue of $3 billion and earnings per share of 29 cents. (Photo: GXO)

GXO Logistics Inc. reported first-quarter revenue of $3 billion, a 21% year-over-year increase compared to the same quarter in 2024.

Adjusted earnings per share in the first quarter was 29 cents, a 36% year-over-year decrease.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is one of the largest pure-play contract logistics providers in the world. It has more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet, with a global workforce of more than 130,000 people.

Wall Street expectations had called for revenue of $2.93 billion and EPS of 25 cents.


CEO Malcolm Wilson said the company delivered a strong first quarter.

“We signed $228 million of new business wins, and our sales pipeline of $2.5 billion … stands at its highest level in three years,” Wilson said in a news release. “We’ve finalized a landmark deal with England’s National Health Service Supply Chain. This is our largest-ever contract and carries a total lifetime value of about $2.5 billion.”

Net loss was $95 million, compared with net loss of $36 million for the first quarter of 2024. 

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in the quarter was $163 million, a 6% year-over-year increase.. 


GXO generated $29 million of cash flow from operations in the first quarter, compared with $50 million for the same period last year.

As of March 31, the company had cash and cash equivalents (excluding restricted cash), debt outstanding and net debt of $288 million, $2.7 billion and $2.4 billion, respectively.

GXO repurchased 2.8 million shares during the first quarter.

The company’s full-year 2025 guidance projects organic revenue growth of 3% to 6% and adjusted EBITDA between $840 million and $860 million. GXO also expects adjusted EPS of $2.40 to $2.60.

The company will hold a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

GXOQ1/25Q1/24Y/Y % Change
Revenue$3B$2.5B20%
Adjusted EBIDTA$163M$154M6%
Adjusted earnings per share$0.29$0.45(36%)

Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com