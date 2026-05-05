First look: GXO Logistics posts Q1 double-digit revenue growth

GXO Logistics kicked off 2026 with strong top-line growth and improved profitability, as demand for outsourced logistics and automation-driven warehousing continued to accelerate.

The company reported first quarter revenue of $3.3 billion, up 10.8% year over year, after the market closed on Tuesday.

CEO Patrick Kelleher said GXO is seeing momentum build across its commercial pipeline, which reached a record $2.7 billion, with about 40% tied to strategic growth sectors.

“2026 is off to a strong start,” Kelleher said, noting the company is leaning into AI, automation and robotics to drive efficiency and win new contracts.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is one of the largest pure-play contract logistics providers in the world. It has more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet, with a global workforce of more than 130,000 people. GXO swung back to profitability during the quarter, reporting net income of $5 million, compared to a $95 million loss a year earlier. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $200 million, up from $163 million last year, while adjusted EPS increased to 50 cents from 29 cents. The results topped Wall Street expectations, which forecasted for earnings of 26 cents per share and top line revenue of $2.91 billion. Revenue growth was supported by both organic gains and continued outsourcing trends among large shippers. Organic revenue increased 4.1% year over year, signaling steady underlying demand despite macro uncertainty. By geography, GXO continues to see strength in Europe, particularly the U.K., which generated the largest share of revenue at $1.6 billion, followed by the U.S. at $751 million. Industry-wise, omnichannel retail remained the largest segment, contributing $1.56 billion, highlighting continued e-commerce fulfillment demand. Outlook raised on strong start GXO raised its full-year 2026 guidance following the stronger-than-expected quarter. The company now expects: Organic revenue growth: 4%–5%

4%–5% Adjusted EBITDA: $935M–$975M

$935M–$975M Adjusted EPS: $2.90–$3.20 The updated outlook reflects confidence in sustained demand, particularly in automation-enabled logistics solutions and contract outsourcing. GXO will hold a conference call with analysts to discuss first quarter results at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. GXO Logistics Q1 2026 YoY % Change Total Revenue $3.3B +10.8% Adjusted EBITDA $200M +22.7% Net Income $5M Improved from -$95M Adjusted EPS $0.50 +72% GXO’s key first quarter key financial results.