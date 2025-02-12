First look: GXO Logistics Q4 earnings

GXO Logistics Inc. reported strong performances in its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings results after the market closed on Wednesday.
The company’s fourth-quarter revenue increased 25% year over year to $3.25 billion. Adjusted earnings per share in the fourth quarter increased 43% year over year to $1.
Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is one of the largest pure-play contract logistics providers in the world. It has more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet, with a global workforce of more than 130,000 people.
Wall Street expectations had called for fourth-quarter earnings of 96 cents per share and revenue of $3.2 billion.
The company’s full-year 2024 revenue increased 20% year over year to $11.7 billion from 2023. Net income was $138 million, compared with $233 million the previous year.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization for full-year 2024 was $815 million, compared with $741 million for 2023.
Full-year 2024 adjusted earnings per share was $2.80, compared to $2.59 in 2023.
“In 2024, GXO delivered record revenue and adjusted EBITDA, and drove strong operating return on invested capital,” CEO Malcolm Wilson said in a news release. “We also accelerated our organic growth sequentially throughout the year and closed more than $1 billion of new business wins for the second consecutive year.”
GXO’s 2025 guidance calls for revenue growth of 3% to 6%; adjusted EBITDA of $840 million to $860 million; and adjusted EPS of $2.40 to $2.60.
“Our guidance for 2025 reflects our confidence in our core business growth, the phasing of startups, the impact of foreign exchange, and our current expectation of the timing of the Wincanton regulatory review,” Wilson said.
The company will hold a conference call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.
|GXO Logistics
|Q4/24
|Q4/23
|Y/Y % Change
|Revenue
|$3.25B
|$2.59B
|25%
|Net Income
|$100M
|$73M
|37%
|Adjusted earnings per share
|$1.00
|$0.70
|43%