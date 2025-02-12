First look: GXO Logistics Q4 earnings

GXO Logistics Inc. reported strong performances in its fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings results after the market closed on Wednesday.

The company’s fourth-quarter revenue increased 25% year over year to $3.25 billion. Adjusted earnings per share in the fourth quarter increased 43% year over year to $1.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO) is one of the largest pure-play contract logistics providers in the world. It has more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet, with a global workforce of more than 130,000 people.

Wall Street expectations had called for fourth-quarter earnings of 96 cents per share and revenue of $3.2 billion.



