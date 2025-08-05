First look: GXO Q2 earnings

Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics beat analysts’ second-quarter expectations on Tuesday after the market closed.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO (NYSE: GXO) reported adjusted earnings per share, which exclude one-off charges like acquisition and restructuring expenses, of 57 cents. The result was 2 cents higher year over year and 1 cent ahead of consensus.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $212 million was 13% higher y/y.

Consolidated revenue of $3.3 billion was 16% higher y/y and ahead of the consensus estimate of $3.1 billion. The bulk of the growth was tied to recent acquisitions. Organic revenue grew by 6% in the quarter.