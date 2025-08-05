First look: GXO Q2 earnings

Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics beat analysts’ second-quarter expectations on Tuesday after the market closed.
Greenwich, Connecticut-based GXO (NYSE: GXO) reported adjusted earnings per share, which exclude one-off charges like acquisition and restructuring expenses, of 57 cents. The result was 2 cents higher year over year and 1 cent ahead of consensus.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $212 million was 13% higher y/y.
Consolidated revenue of $3.3 billion was 16% higher y/y and ahead of the consensus estimate of $3.1 billion. The bulk of the growth was tied to recent acquisitions. Organic revenue grew by 6% in the quarter.
The company inked $307 million in new deals in the period, surpassing $500 million in business wins year-to-date.
“Given our better-than-expected performance in the first half of the year, we are again raising our full-year adjusted EBITDA guidance, following our guidance raise in June for organic revenue growth, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share,” said CEO Malcolm Wilson in a Tuesday news release.
The new full-year 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance is $865 million to $885 million ($5 million higher at each end of the range). The company reiterated guidance for organic revenue growth of 3.5% to 6.5% and adjusted EPS of $2.43 to $2.63. (The consensus EPS estimate was $2.50 at the time of the print.)
GXO announced that Chief Financial Officer Baris Oran is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities. However, he will remain in place until his successor is named.
“Baris has been dedicated not only to the performance of the company, but to our customers and our people,” Wilson said. “GXO is well positioned for its next chapter of growth thanks, in large part, to his valuable contributions.”
The company announced in June that supply chain veteran Patrick Kelleher will succeed Wilson, who is retiring as CEO this month.
Shares of GXO were up 1.1% in after-hours trading on Tuesday.
GXO will host a conference call to discuss second-quarter results at 8:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday.