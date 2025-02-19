First look: More weak numbers out of TFI’s US LTL operations

The struggles continue at TFI International’s U.S. less-than-truckload operations, which has at its core the former UPS LTL division that TFI bought in April 2021 – and that CEO Alain Bedard felt compelled on his third-quarter earnings call to insist the company did not regret acquiring.

The U.S. LTL division at TFI (NYSE: TFII) posted an adjusted operating ratio of 97.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 91% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The OR for the group was 92.2% in the third quarter. Revenue per hundredweight excluding fuel, the key yield benchmark, fell to $27.73 from $28.81 a year ago. Operating income at the LTL division including its Canadian operations was $70.3 million, down from $106.2 million.

The truckload division at TFI saw a big jump in revenue year on year due to the integration of flatbed operator Daseke into the numbers. Revenue grew to $693.2 million from $399.3 million a year earlier. But operating income only rose to $59.7 million from $50.7 million a year earlier.



