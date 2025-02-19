Watch Now


First look: More weak numbers out of TFI’s US LTL operations

Operating ratio starts to inch toward 100%; company moving to the US

John Kingston
First look at TFI's earnings. (Photo: Jim Allen\FreightWaves)

The struggles continue at TFI International’s U.S. less-than-truckload operations, which has at its core the former UPS LTL division that TFI bought in April 2021 – and that CEO Alain Bedard felt compelled on his third-quarter earnings call to insist the company did not regret acquiring

The U.S. LTL division at TFI (NYSE: TFII) posted an adjusted operating ratio of 97.3% in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 91% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The OR for the group was 92.2% in the third quarter. Revenue per hundredweight excluding fuel, the key yield benchmark, fell to $27.73 from $28.81 a year ago. Operating income at the LTL division including its Canadian operations was $70.3 million, down from $106.2 million. 

The truckload division at TFI saw a big jump in revenue year on year due to the integration of flatbed operator Daseke into the numbers. Revenue grew to $693.2 million from $399.3 million a year earlier. But operating income only rose to $59.7 million from $50.7 million a year earlier. 


Logistics operating income was $42.9 million, down from $54.7 million.

The biggest nonmonetary announcement in the earnings for TFI International might be that the Montreal-based company will re-domicile in the U.S. It did not say what city would be its new home. TFI said about 70% of its operations are in the U.S., presumably owing primarily to that acquisition of UPS Freight.

The adjusted earnings per share at TFI International were $1.19, well below the consensus estimate of $1.58 reported by SeekingAlpha. Revenue of $2.077 billion was also below the SeekingAlpha consensus forecast of $2.18 billion.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization was $315.3 million, down slightly from $320.9 million in the corresponding fourth quarter of 2023. But operating income was down far more, to $160.2 million from $198.3 million.


After the earnings release, post-market trading was decidedly negative. At approximately 5:30 p.m., TFI stock was down almost 6% from its close at $127.61. It is down about 12.5% in the past year and almost 5% in the past month.

TFI will hold its earnings call with analysts at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

John Kingston

John has an almost 40-year career covering commodities, most of the time at S&P Global Platts. He created the Dated Brent benchmark, now the world’s most important crude oil marker. He was Director of Oil, Director of News, the editor in chief of Platts Oilgram News and the “talking head” for Platts on numerous media outlets, including CNBC, Fox Business and Canada’s BNN. He covered metals before joining Platts and then spent a year running Platts’ metals business as well. He was awarded the International Association of Energy Economics Award for Excellence in Written Journalism in 2015. In 2010, he won two Corporate Achievement Awards from McGraw-Hill, an extremely rare accomplishment, one for steering coverage of the BP Deepwater Horizon disaster and the other for the launch of a public affairs television show, Platts Energy Week.