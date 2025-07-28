First look: Most metrics at TFI are down from 2Q 2024 but Bedard touts higher margin

The earnings report at diversified carrier TFI International (NYSE: TFII) beat Wall Street estimates on the bottom line, but virtually every operational metric in its key LTL division, including the U.S. operations that house the former UPS Freight acquisition, was lower compared to the second quarter of 2024.

But in the first moments of the company’s earning call with analysts, CEO Alain Bedard noted “strong” free cash flow figures and “solid margin performance.” He also cited sequential improvement in operating ratio at the LTL operations. And Wall Street liked what it heard, with post-close trading boosting TFI stock by about 6.25%.

The operating ratio (OR) at U.S. LTL in the second quarter ballooned to 94% from 90.8% in the corresponding quarter of 2024. Revenue per hundredweight excluding fuel fell just under 2% to $331.18.