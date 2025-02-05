First look: RXO earnings

RXO said in its earnings release for the fourth quarter that integration of Coyote Logistics was ahead of schedule. It now expects to realize “at least” $50 million in synergies. In its third-quarter earnings, RXO had said it expected synergies of $40 million.
The earnings release focused on various growth areas, not surprising given that financial and several operating results were weak. Clear sequential and year-to-year comparisons are difficult to generate, because the fourth-quarter numbers include revenue from Coyote.
The combined legacy RXO brokerage business and Coyote grew sequential volumes by 10% in the quarter. But combined volume was down 6% year over year. LTL volume was up by 1%. But full truckload volume was down 8%.
The Managed Transportation division has a sales pipeline of close to $2 billion in freight under management. Last Mile stops were up by 15% year on year.
Adjusted EBITDA was $42 million in the quarter, up from $31 million a year ago. But that’s not going to repeat: The company said it expected first-quarter EBITDA to be between $20 million and $30 million.
The bottom line was down from a year ago, posting a loss of 12 cents per share compared to 2 cents per share a year ago. Third-quarter net income was a loss of $1.81, but that was heavily impacted by various restructuring costs including those related to the Coyote acquisition. The fourth-quarter figure also was hit by restructuring costs of $34 million, but it was $248 million in the third quarter. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $10 million, compared to $7 million a year ago and in the third quarter sequentially.
More articles by John Kingston
Trucking-backed suit may be arena for dumping Biden independent contractor rule
Western Express prevails at federal appeals level in ‘wall of water’ case ATA saw as important
Drivers settle class action with Lytx over in-cab surveillance, data gathering