First look: RXO earnings

RXO said in its earnings release for the fourth quarter that integration of Coyote Logistics was ahead of schedule. It now expects to realize “at least” $50 million in synergies. In its third-quarter earnings, RXO had said it expected synergies of $40 million.

The earnings release focused on various growth areas, not surprising given that financial and several operating results were weak. Clear sequential and year-to-year comparisons are difficult to generate, because the fourth-quarter numbers include revenue from Coyote.



