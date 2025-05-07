First look: RXO recorded operating and net losses in the first quarter

RXO touted the integration of Coyote Logistics in its first quarter earnings release, with higher synergies now predicted and integration moving forward.

But the finances at the 3PL were not good. RXO posted an operating loss of $30 million, compared to a $12 million operating loss in the corresponding quarter a year ago and $24 million operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Revenue comparisons year-on-year are not on an equal basis due to the Coyote acquisition, which closed in September. Revenue at RXO was $1.43 billion compared to $913 billion a year ago. But sequentially, when Coyote in the fourth quarter was part of RXO, revenue was down from $1.67 billion.



