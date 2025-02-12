First look: Ryder data offers mixed signals on strength of used vehicle market

Ryder System’s data on used car sales showed a significant change year on year, according to the company’s fourth-quarter earnings released Wednesday morning. That Ryder data is considered a leading indicator of the strength of the used vehicle market. The company only sold 4,700 vehicles during the quarter, compared to 7,200 a year ago. Third-quarter sales also were 4,700 units.

The used vehicle price obtained by Ryder (NYSE: R) was down 13% for tractors and 12% for trucks year on year. However, a year ago, the rate of price decline from 2023 was 39% for tractors and 33% for trucks.

The 13% year-on-year decline for tractors was an improvement from the third quarter, when the decline was 22%. For trucks, the third-quarter decline year on year was 19%. Ryder also said unit sales out of the Fleet Management Solutions (FMS) segment were down 3% for trucks and 2% for tractors sequentially from the third quarter.