First look: Ryder makes more money in second quarter, but revenue growth is minimal

Ryder Systems (NYSE: R) made more money in the second quarter than in the corresponding three months from 2025, but revenue growth was slow. The company announced its earnings Thursday morning.

Earnings per share on a GAAP basis were up 11% from a year ago, rising to $3.15/share. Comparable non-GAAP earnings were $3.32, also up 11%. Ryder, in its earnings release, attributed the increase to “higher contractual earnings and share repurchases.”

But total revenue barely budged, down slightly to $1.47 billion from $1.48 billion a year earlier. Operating revenue rose 1% to $1.29 billion.