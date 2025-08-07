First look: some small signs of improvement sequentially and year-on-year at RXO

Revenue figures for RXO (NYSE: RXO) were stronger on a year-on-year basis, but the acquisition of Coyote Logistics from UPS did not take place until the third quarter of last year, making the comparison less than perfect.

Revenue was $1.41 billion compared to $930 million a year ago. Sequentially, when the comparison is on an equal basis reflecting the Coyote business, revenue at RXO was down slightly from $1.43 billion in the first quarter.

More significant of RXO’s financial position on a year-on-year basis was the company’s gross margin of 17.8% in the second quarter, compared to 19% a year earlier. The second quarter gross margin in 2025 was identical to that of 2025’s first quarter.