First look: Union Pacific earnings

Union Pacific Corp. on Thursday said first quarter revenue and earnings were unchanged from a year ago as better volumes and pricing were offset by the mix of freight moving on its rails.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based carrier (NYSE: UNP) said net income for the quarter ended March 31 was $1.6 billion, or $2.70 per diluted share, from net income of $1.6 billion, or $2.69 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

“The team delivered a solid start to the year as we worked closely with our customers to meet their needs in an uncertain environment,” said Jim Vena, Union Pacific chief executive, in a release.

Operating revenue of $6 billion was flat on 7% volume growth and solid core pricing gains offset by business mix, reduced fuel surcharge revenue and the impact from leap year in 2024.



