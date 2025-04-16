Congestion nicks CSX’s earnings, volume and revenue

CSX’s first-quarter profits fell as congestion hurt volumes and revenue while driving up the railroad’s expenses.

CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) has been struggling operationally this year after a string of harsh storms. Roundabout detours required by the rebuilding of the hurricane-damaged Blue Ridge Subdivision and the closure of the Howard Street Tunnel in Baltimore for a clearance project have reduced the railroad’s ability to bounce back from bad weather.

CEO Joe Hinrichs said that providing consistent, reliable service strengthens the railroad’s relationship with its customers and leads to volume growth.

“Unfortunately, our performance fell short of our expectations. As a result, we left good business on the table, reduced our revenues, and our inefficiencies meant we incurred more expense. We take full accountability for our performance this quarter and we are not standing still,” he told investors and analysts on the railroad’s Wednesday afternoon earnings call.



