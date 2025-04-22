Supreme Court turns down CSX antitrust suit against Norfolk Southern

The U.S. Supreme Court has turned down CSX Transportation’s effort to revive an antitrust lawsuit against Norfolk Southern over access at the Port of Norfolk, Virginia.

Reuters reports that the court on Monday announced it would decline to hear the case, dismissed last August by a lower court. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Virginia ruled CSX had failed to act against NS (NYSE: NSC) within the four-year window for filing antitrust claims.

In a suit filed in 2018, CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) claimed that NS and shortline Norfolk & Portsmouth Belt Line Railroad set an excessive switch rate of $210 per car for on-dock access to the Norfolk International Terminals.

CSX, in a statement to Reuters, expressed disappointment at the court decision, while NS said the move ends what it called a “lengthy, frivolous, and meritless action.”



