First look: Union Pacific earnings

Union Pacific Corp. today reported 2025 second quarter net income of $1.9 billion, or $3.15 per diluted share, up from net income of $1.7 billion, or $2.74 per diluted share in the year-ago quarter.

The most recent quarter included a deferred tax benefit of $115 million, partially offset by a crew staffing agreement of $55 million, the Omaha-based carrier said in a release.

Adjusted net income was $1.8 billion, up from $1.7 billion in 2024.

The company (NYSE: UNP) on Thursday also confirmed that it is in advanced merger talks with Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) that if successful would create the first transcontinental railroad.