First look: Weaker coal, carloads hit CSX earnings

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) announced second quarter operating income of $1.28 billion compared to $1.45 billion in the prior year period.

In an earnings release after the close of markets, the Jacksonville-based company said net income was $829 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared to $963 million, or $0.49 per diluted share y/y.

Revenue totaled $3.57 billion for the quarter, off 3%, year-over-year, as the effects of lower export coal prices, reduced fuel surcharge, and weaker merchandise volume were only partially offset by higher merchandise pricing, an increase in other revenue, and improved intermodal volume.

Operating income of $1.28 billion was off 11%, while operating margin was 35.9% for the quarter, decreasing by 320 basis points year-over-year but increasing by 550 basis points sequentially.